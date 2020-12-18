“I don’t have a 20 year old crime,” says ‘armed robber’ Musa Taj Abdul

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Suspected serial armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul has made contentious claims that he has never been on the police wanted list for 20 years as reported, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

The suspected armed robber and gang leader was on Monday granted Z$5000 bail by Justice Benjamin Chikowero along with co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) and Douglas Mutenda (31), but they will remain in custody as the four are facing fresh charges.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, outside the court Thursday, Taj Abdul dismissed the fresh charges and confirmed he is going to apply for bail at the High Court.

While reports claim that the suspected armed robber has been on the police wanted list for 20 years, Taj Abdul says he does not have a charge that stretches far back as 20 years.

“I was struck with three new charges of armed robbery and I do not accept them. I haven’t applied for bail here (because it’s initial remand), bail is applied at the High Court otherwise I was remanded to the 30th of December,” Taj Abdul said.

The suspected serial armed robber said he has never been on the police wanted list.

“It’s a lie, I do not have a crime that stretches far back as 20 years,” he said.

Taj Abdul was arrested by police in Beitbridge on August 24 and he is accused of masterminding high profile robbery cases reminiscent of the Chidhumo-Masendeke robberies which kept the nation spellbound in the 1990s.

He is alleged to have committed 53 armed robberies and several murder cases. It has also been reported that Taj Abdul was arrested after several shootouts with the police.

However, Justice Chikowero Monday saw it fit to release him from prison on bail. Chikowero placed Taj Abdul on four bail conditions.

“He deposits RTGS $5000 with the Clerk of Court Harare Magistrates Court.

“He resides at Number 12 Adams Avenue, St Martins Harare until this matter is finalised.

“He reports at Sunningdale 2 Police Station every Friday between 6am and 6pm

“He does not interfere with state witnesses,” read the bail ruling.

Before they could post bail money on Tuesday, police brought up fresh charges against Abdul and his four accomplices and requested that they remain in custody pending their remand hearing on the new charges and further investigations.

But the Public Prosecutor, Tapiwa Kasema who consented to the granting of bail to Taj Abdul was arrested on Thursday.

Taj Abdul and his colleagues appeared before Regional Magistrate Judith Taruvinga for initial remand and she remanded them to the 30th of December.