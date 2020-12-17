Finally, Intwasa arts festival is here…organisers unveil dates, line up

By Bongani Ndlovu

Preparations for the annual Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo are at an advanced stage with this year’s edition set to run from December 20 to 24 with various art displays lined up for the five-day event running under the theme: “The New Normal”.

Customarily, the Intwasa Arts festival koBulawayo is held in September but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed to this month.

A new initiative, a Twitter Party hosted by Pat Phiri and Chipo Mawarire at Sabela Studios will kick start the festival on Sunday. Djembe Monks will provide entertainment at the event that will be centred around simply having fun, capturing the moments and sharing them on Twitter.

The ever-popular Women Wine and Words will make a return to the festival and will be held on December 23 at the National Gallery in Bulawayo. The event which is a mix of poetry, music and wine, will have the likes of Mimie Tarukwana, Vuyo Brown, Mandie Mae, Luchi Shiki, Umind and Delah.

On the same day at the Bulawayo Theatre, the play Vagina Monologues Africa will be staged. The play which is an adaptation of Eve Ensler’s 1996 production deals with women’s issues. Directed by Memory Kumbota and produced by Chipo Mawarire, it features Musawenkosi Sibanda, Agnes Ncube, Sithabile Ndubiwa, Charmaine Mudau and Lady Tshawe.

Those who love spoken word will be treated to And Now The Poets Speak on December 24 at an event that will take place at the National Gallery. It will feature eight poets and these are Desire Moyoxide, Sithandazile Dube, Godswill Muzarabani, Thandoe, Sister X, Sons of Ntu, Michelle Tanya and Sinkende Mashayangombane.

On the same day at the Bulawayo Theatre, the play The Taking will make a return to the Intwasa stage. The play features renowned actors Gift Chakuvinga, Zenzo Nyathi and Alec Zulu among the actors.

Another play, Sons of Men will premiere at the festival. Other events that will take place are Intwasa Poetry Slam, Intwasa Comedy Night and Ok, What Really Happened? as well as a series of workshops.

Intwasa director, Raisedon Baya said after a year of inactivity, the festival seems to be the beacon of hope for artistes.

“This year has been a tough one and we’re just trying to keep the arts alive. Many artistes haven’t performed or done anything and their livelihoods have been affected badly. The festival is therefore seeking to keep the fire alive,” said Baya. The Chronicle