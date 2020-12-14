Sponsors break silence on Bosso kit

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ kit sponsors, On The Ball Looks, has broken their silence on the controversial Bosso training kit by saying they believe teams must not be restricted to their club colours for training kits.

The new kit divided opinion among Bosso members and fans with those opposed to it likening it to that of their biggest domestic rivals Dynamos.

They felt the kit was more bluish, which are the official Dynamos colours but the Bulawayo giants vehemently denied that, saying the kit was actually peppermint green and was nowhere close to Dynamos colours.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport on the matter, OTB Looks chief executive officer Peter Chiveso, said as an organisation they were actually thrilled to have got Highlanders fans talking about their beloved team.

“Two weeks ago there was very little talk about football or Highlanders in general but now fans have something interesting to debate. This is what football is about, it divides opinion and allows for robust debates on big and small matters alike. One of the strengths of our brand is the uniqueness and vibrancy of our colours. This is a massive selling point for the Looks brand.

“We’re very experimental with colours and designs and we love pushing the boundaries. It is important to note that the kit in question is one of two practice kits Bosso will use in training. It is not an official match kit. The match kits are in the club’s traditional colours of black and white. We are of the opinion that teams should not be restricted to their club colours for training kits,” said Chiveso.

He said the kit was far from being blue, nor does it resemble the blue of their arch rivals Dynamos. He said the kit was one of many shades of green, a colour that expresses revival, energy and extension.

“The colour of the training kit in question is one of many shades of green. Green is a colour that expresses revival, energy and extension. Peppermint green or mint green is a combination shade of turquoise and green. On clothing items this shade is flattering on almost all skin tones, what’s not to love?” said Chiveso.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Highlanders followers and sympathisers are expected to start purchasing their regalia kits this week. The Chronicle