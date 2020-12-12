Mukwamba releases ‘Wapenga nayo bonus’ video

By Lovemore Kadzura

After a career spanning five decades, veteran musician Patrick Mukwamba (74) has finally released his first ever DVD compilation composed of yesteryear hits and recent recordings.

Yesteryear musicians rarely produced videos despite producing blockbusters and chart-topping hits, some of which are still getting airplay.

The DVD has five songs, the timeless classic ‘‘Wapenga Nayo Bonus’’, ‘‘Usanyare Basa Raunoita’’, ‘‘Zuva Rekufa Kwangu’’ and his recent recordings, ‘‘Peace Order’’ and ‘‘Call Me Back’’.

Mukwamba launched his music career in 1967 and has had stints with bands like Red Carnation, Pop Settlers, Tanganda Tycoons, Rollicking, Hallelujah Chicken Run, Seasons, Four Brothers and Silver Sinde.

Early this year, the veteran musician received groceries worth $10 000 from fellow musician King 98 to cushion him from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which has severely affected the showbiz industry.

Mukwamba, however, hogged the limelight when he sold most of the groceries and claimed that the money he raised was used to finance the production of the videos.

“Musicians of my generation were not interested in shooting videos for their songs and that was the trend back then. Cassettes were enough to market us but this has changed and therefore we have to adapt. Back then it was expensive to record cassettes and therefore producing videos was considered a waste of money.

“These videos were made possible by King 98 who bought me lots of groceries and I sold some of them, especially perishables. People mocked me for doing that, but today I am proud to announce to the world that I have realised my dream of recording a DVD from the proceeds of the sales of those groceries.

“The DVD album has a mixture of old and recent recordings. The videos are also available on YouTube,” said Mukwamba. The Manica Post