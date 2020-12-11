Drama in parliament as Misihairabwi kneels before Mthuli and performs rituals

MDC-T proportional representative legislator for Bulawayo, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga was on Thursday booed and heckled by MDC Alliance legislators after she performed what they regarded as rituals in the National Assembly.

After seeking permission from deputy speaker Tsitsi Gezi, Misihairabwi-Mushonga caused a stir in parliament when she knelt before Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to thank him for channelling some funds to source for free sanitary wear to school going girls in his 2021 national budget.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga then unrolled a reed mat in front of Ncube before she knelt down and started showering praise on Ncube.

She took out a round wooden plate with two branded black T-shirts and handed them to the treasury chief.

The Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on primary and secondary education said she was happy with Ncube.

“I am happy with this particular Minister (Ncube) and his team. Some of us have been in this house (Parliament) since 2000.

“Since 2000, sanitary ware has been our debate, but we have never at one time had a minister who is supportive like Ncube. It has taken us 20 years before these things were done,” she said.

MDC Alliance Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya then interrupted Misihairabwi-Mushonga and asked Gezi why she had allowed rituals in Parliament.

“Under which parliamentary rule did you allow the rituals to be performed? I can also do the same tomorrow. I can remove my clothes appreciating the good work a minister would have done.

“We are an institution of rules even though we appreciate our culture. The precedent set here is wrong. People out there, who do not have a background of this incident will believe that women are made to kneel before men,” he said.

She shot back at Chikwinya, “Kana usina kumbopfugamirwa nemukadzi enda unobika doro (If you have never had a woman kneel for you, go and perform a beer ritual).”

Gezi insisted she had granted permission to Misihairambwi-Mushonga to perform the rituals.

“Before Honourable Misihairabwi performed the rituals, she sought permission from me. I saw that there was nothing wrong and I granted her the permission,” said Gezi.

Anele Ndebele, Magwegwe MP heckled Gezi telling her she had no power to grant Misihairabwi-Mushonga permission to perform rituals in the National Assembly

“It’s not about you (Gezi). It’s about the rules. Which rules allow rituals to be performed in Parliament?” Ndebele asked.