20 year old Jenaguru Arts Centre owned by Clive Malunga demolished

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

The ongoing demolition of houses by the government has seen the 20 year old Jenaguru Arts Centre owned by Clive Malunga being razed to the ground.

This comes after at least 190 illegal houses were demolished by the government in Budiriro 5, on Monday.

Affected families were left counting losses, battling the rains, with women and children crying and men battling to find safe and secure places for their property.

MDC Alliance blamed the ruling party for the untimely demolition of houses in Budiriro.

The main opposition party accused the ruling Zanu PF party and its Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Harare Metropolitan Province, Oliver Chidawu of pushing personal interests by orchestrating the ongoing ‘cruel’ demolition of houses in the city.

“Unsuspecting members of the public and bona fide buyers who have been duped by the land barons and are left to bear the brunt of the illegality. Additionally, it is reported that the Provincial Minister for Harare, Mr Oliver Chidawu has an interest in the demolition of houses because a large section of the land which the Zanu PF land barons and co-operatives raided belongs to him.

“The Provincial Minister took advantage of the absence of the Mayor over the last fortnight to push council staff to execute the demolitions. We demand an immediate end to the demolitions as they are anti-poor and their timing is causing untold suffering and indignity to people who are already victims of corrupt land barons,” read the statement

Jenaguru Arts Centre recently launched production NESANGO, a movie Malunga said will capture the brutality committed by the Ian Smith regime (Rhodesian armed forces) during the liberation struggle, and is set to hit the small screen before year end.

He added that the movie, being co-directed by war veterans’ secretary-general Douglas Mahiya and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZCPS)’s superintendent Enness Chinaki aims to revive the memories of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Malunga hogged the limelight in the late 1990s through his video Nesango, which became one of the best visual music productions in the country.

The video also relives some liberation war scenes, with helicopters descending on guerillas, horses chasing after suspected guerrillas, military vehicles on patrol and pungwe (overnight vigil) meetings with villagers.