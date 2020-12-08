Mayor Jacob Mafume granted ZW$30k bail after 13 days in custody

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero granted $30 000 bail to Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume who is facing allegations of criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands.

His lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, confirmed that Mafume was ordered to reside at his given address, not to interfere with witnesses and to surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court.

Mafume, who is councillor for Ward 17, was elected mayor in September after Herbert Gomba was recalled by the MDC-T.

Mafume is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary under unclear circumstances.

“On a date to the prosecutor unknown, but in the period between 1 March 2020 and 31 March 2020 the accused approached or called Addmore Nhekairo (Housing Director) in Harare and asked him to allocate residential stand to (a) Rotina Mafume whom he alleged to be his sister and (b) Rutendo Muvuti whom he alleged to be his work colleague at Mafume Law Chambers.

“The accused person told Addmore Nhekairo that his sister had not benefited from any Council stand and that this time she was to benefit from the Westlea project,” read part of the charge sheet.

The main opposition MDC Alliance official had already spent 13 days in custody.