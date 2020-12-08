‘Hidden agendas to topple Mnangagwa using DCC elections’ – Msindo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF linked cleric Obadiah Msindo has claimed that there are some former ruling party members who aim to create a kingdom and overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa through sponsoring upcoming district coordinating committee (DCC) elections.

According to the NewsDay, Msindo made these claims ahead of the launch of his housing projects in Mutare.

“There are some people with hidden agendas to take the party from President Emmerson Mnangagwa using these DCC elections. President Mnangagwa is still around and they are wasting their money and time.

“There are people who want to form certain kingdoms using the DCC elections and there are people who want to use the DCCs to be in strategic positions and some are former Zanu PF members and external forces who are using the elections to be in strategic positions.

“Biblically God will punish these people who are using money in these DCC elections to cause chaos, these people are wasting their time, l want to say to them they are wasting their time and money. I want to repeat this,” Msindo said.

Recently, Nehanda Radio revealed that Mnangagwa was worried about being toppled by the self-exiled members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction of the party according to leaked details of a politburo meeting.

The Zanu PF leader told Zanu PF members during a Politburo meeting on Wednesday that the G40 members, who among them include former cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao are planning to topple his administration.

At the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G40 had the upper hand, with former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power.

Their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe and most of them ran for cover in foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Professor Moyo, Kasukuwere, Mzembi and Zhuwao.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Msindo said “too many people who were part of Zanu PF have nothing to do with G40.”