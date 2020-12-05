‘I was left with only R400 (USD$26) to survive in a foreign land’ – Kim Jayde

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa-based Zimbabwean model and television personality Kim Jayde shared an emotional video explaining how she struggled to survive in South Africa as a model.

She posted a 7 year old video from 2013 for her #ThrowBackThursday. In the video, the now regionally acclaimed model shared her story on how she was told she was too short to make it in the modeling industry and how she was left with only R400 in her bank account to survive on.

In the video, which was recorded on the 13th of November 2013 she says , “I’ve been to two big modelling agencies and they have told me that I am too short, they said I am 15 centimeters too short for modeling and will struggle making it in the modeling industry.”

“They also told me that I’m too short for presenting gigs they want really tall girls. I have done two gigs which paid me R5000 in total and I’m left with R400 in my account I don’t have an apartment to live in next year and my permit is not working out,” she said.

The video appears to be a prophetic video as she had so much faith that one day she will make it in the industry.

“I want you future kim to know that, one day day when you make it, don’t forget where you came from and how God put you here for a reason,” she said to herself.

The MTV presenter has made giant strides in the South African showbiz scenes and is listed in the Forbes 30 under 30.

She has also been rumoured to have dated South African rapper AKA but they both crushed these reports as mere rumors. She crushed the rumors saying she had ‘no time for boyfriends’.

The sneaker fanatic model has kept her private life very private. Nehanda Radio