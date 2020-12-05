Winky D’s fans cry foul as other musicians release Christmas music

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

Nothing says Christmas like some new festive bangers to get us through this very weird 2020 yuletide season.

From Alick Macheso, Tocky Vibes, Freeman and Cindy Munyavi among many others, new holiday music has been piling up.

Popular dancehall chanter Winky D has however been MIA (Missing in Action) and his fans are not having it. One fan took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

“So Winky D is not gonna give us something to vybe to this Christmas? 2020 is officially trash,” he posted.

Another commented: “This Christmas is not going to be the same without a Winky D hit on replay.”

Some joked that even a WhatsApp voice note from “Dancehall Igwe” would be accepted rather than nothing at all.

Winky D has been known to drop new music towards the end of the year which will dominate many playlists during the festive season.

However it seems like this year will be different as he has not yet given any signs or hints of new music.

On the other hand, many artists have been dropping new music left, right and center this festive season.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso released a single as a Christmas present to his fans.

“It would be unfair to our fans if we complete the year without giving them something,” said Macheso.

To add on to the fun Freeman released his highly anticipated mixtape titled “Freeman and Friends”.

The project features some of Freeman’s pals like Mai Titi, and his collaboration with Mambo Dhuterere is already proving to be a singalong hit this Christmas.

Meanwhile, talented chanter Tocky Vibes released 5 singles in celebration of his 27th birthday last week.

The songs are titled “Amai vaJohane” featuring Jah Prayzah, “Mukwasha” featuring Guspy Warrior and Dadza D, “Vanongonditaura” featuring Madam Boss, “Ruregerero” featuring Edith WeUtonga, “Racism” featuring Kumar Fire and “Mari Yese” featuring Poptain.

These collaboration singles are doing very well and many have already added them to their Christmas playlist.

Songstress Cindy also joined joined forces with Qounfuzed in their collaboration love song titled “Mhosva” which is yet to be released. Nehanda Radio