Rugby administrator Tsimba dies

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Former Zimbabwe women rugby player and administrator, who also had a stint as a Sports Commission board member, Aisha Tsimba, died in Harare yesterday.

She was 42.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union confirmed the passing on of the versatile sporting icon, who played both rugby and basketball, before transforming herself into an astute administrator.

Her brothers, the late Richard and Kennedy, are rugby legends.

“She was an astute and principled administrator who worked tirelessly to improve the image of rugby and sports in the country,’’ the ZRU said in a statement.

“She worked tirelessly to set up structures and development of women’s rugby in the country and championed the girl child’s participation in sports.

“She played for Old Hararians Women’s Rugby Club and also turned out for Cameo Women’s Basketball team before she took over the reins of being Women’s Rugby president in the country.

“She was a champion of good corporate governance systems that ensured the viability of sports in the country and the development of sports as an industry to sustain livelihoods and as a vehicle for social justice and development.

“She will be fondly remembered for her tireless work ethic and discipline.’’

Former ZRU president, John Falkenburg, said the sport had lost its pillar of strength.

“She was a very supportive member of the Rugby Board when she carried out her duties as vice-president, before leaving rugby to become a member of the SRC.

“She will greatly be missed and I pass on my deepest condolences to one of Zimbabwe’s greatest rugby families,” said Falkenburg.

Mourners are gathered at number 25 Princess Margaret Road in Marlborough, Harare. The Herald