I have 100% confidence in our medical services: Simon Khaya Moyo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has claimed that he has confidence in the country’s medical services after he managed to get treatment in Zimbabwe when he was sick recently.

Moyo took it to Twitter to dislodge reports that he was about to travel to South Africa to seek medical treatment.

“I would like to once again thank all those who had me in their prayers during my time off. Rumours that I wanted to travel to India to seek medical treatment are lies. I have 100% confidence in our medical services, which is why l get all my treatments locally. Thank you,” he said.

The top Zanu PF official is currently on leave from the ruling party communication desk. Former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa is acting as Zanu PF spokesperson.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga this year used a chartered flight several times to travel to China for medical check-ups as he battles chronic ailment that has seen him in and out of the hospital.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri were in 2018 also airlifted to South Africa to receive treatment for injuries sustained during a bomb blast at a Zanu campaign rally in Bulawayo.