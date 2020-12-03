MDC Alliance youth slam rural council for blocking Chamisa hospital

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly has castigated the ruling Zanu PF party’s “stone age mentality that drags Zimbabwe backwards” after it stopped opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from building a boarding school and a hospital in his home area in Ward 23 in Chiwara, Gutu.

This comes after Gutu Rural District Council led by its chairman, Nicholas Zambara recently blocked Chamisa from building a hospital and a school in the area claiming it took most of the villagers’ land.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said it was disturbing that Gutu Rural District Council would take such a “barbaric approach to developmental issues.”

“Disturbing reports that the ZANU PF-run Gutu Rural District Council shot down a noble proposal by MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa to build a state of the art boarding school and a hospital in his rural home must be condemned in strongest terms by all rightful thinking citizens.

“In this 4th Industrial Revolution era when other countries are bridging the gap between rural and urban areas, it will be folly for us to allow the barren ZANU PF Stone Age mentality to take centre stage at the expense of development of our rural areas.

“Honestly how in this modern age can a local government board turn down such a rare opportunity to uplift people’s lives when the same Rural District Council has failed to build even a single pit latrine.

“It’s a pity that the very same regime that has reduced rural areas into burials areas are allergic to rural development.

“It is time we question and confront this ZANU PF abnormal normal!” Chuma said.

Chuma added; “Remember this is the very same regime that is encouraging our people on archaic and arduous farming methods like Pfumvudza at a time when smart agriculture is the way to go.

“The barbaric approach to developmental issues by the Gutu Rural District Council also better sums up the ruralization agenda of our urban areas by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

“Urbanization of our rural areas as summed up in our DURA document is the way to go.

“Rural dwellers matter too!” Chuma said.

Meanwhile, Gutu South has 10 secondary schools and one boarding (Mukaro High) and the majority of children in the constituency walk 17km to school every day. They leave home at 4 in the morning and get back at 8pm.

The only other boarding in the constituency is Sandon Academy, an expensive private school owned by Zanu PF national secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke.

Gutu South, which is one of the most populous constituencies in the country, has no referral hospital and villagers hike 70km to Masvingo and the situation is exacerbated by the absence of ambulances.