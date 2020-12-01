Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids opts for legal aid in SA

Nowa Makula has been charged with six counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.In the Eastern Cape, a husband and father accused of hacking to death his wife and five children has appeared in court.

Nowa Makula (32) was arrested last week and detectives believe that the Zimbabwean was trying to flee the country.

An axe found at the family home in Kwaaiman was identified as the murder weapon.

Makula has been charged with six counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

He’s accused of killing his 42-year-old wife and their children aged between six-months and ten-years-old last Tuesday.

The five were found dead at the scene after neighbours alerted authorities.

While making his first appearance in the dock on Monday, Makula opted for a Legal Aid attorney and requested a Shona language interpreter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Luxolo Tyali: “The man accused of hacking six family members to death appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court today. The matter was postponed to Monday, 7 December for a formal bail application.”

The postponement is also for the appointment of an interpreter. EyewitnessNews.