Rangers kill two of the six killer hyenas

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers have killed two of the six hyenas that killed a villager in Chirumanzu communal lands recently.

The hyenas attacked and killed Mr Tendai Maseka of Banure Village under Chief Chirumanzu while he was asleep in his bedroom hut at night.

Following the attack, Zimparks rangers were deployed to the area to track and kill the hyenas which have become a menace in the area where they have also killed livestock.

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the killing of the two hyenas yesterday and said the hunt was on for the remaining four.

Mr Farawo urged the Chirumanzu community to work together with the officials on the ground in tracking down the remaining hyenas. The Chronicle.

