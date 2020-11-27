Bhasera’s SuperSport promise

By Moffat Mungazi

Despite South African Premiership side, SuperSport United enduring a cold start to the 2020-21 season, the team’s Zimbabwean defender — Onismor Bhasera — is confident that the club can turn things around.

As title holders, they were eliminated from defending their MTN8 Cup crown at the semi-finals hurdle by Bloemfontein Celtic who will play Orlando Pirates in the finals next month.

Matsatsantsa have also suffered a stuttering start to the league marathon, mustering only two wins and two losses in the opening four games. They sit on eighth position with six points.

Mutare-born left-back Bhasera’s woes in the game have mirrored his team’s wobbly take off to the campaign so far.

The former Warriors player was sent for an early shower for two bookable offences in SuperSport United’s curtain-raising 2-0 triumph league opener over Black Leopards. He subsequently sat out in their 1-3 loss to Golden Arrows to start serving his suspension and also missed the first fixture of the two-legged MTN8 Cup semi-finals tie against Bloemfontein Celtic as they crashed out 1-2 on aggregate.

The talented defender has, however, put that early setback behind him and is eager to help his team find their feet and return to glory. He is unperturbed by their fluctuating form.

“These opening weeks have not gone down well for us by our standards. We remain a hungry side, always aiming for greater things although right now we are not where we want to be.

“The important thing, however, is that we have not lost our desire and drive to achieve our targets; which is to challenge for every honour on offer. It is still early days and we can always improve our game.

“We have put the MTN8 disappointment behind us and are looking ahead with renewed strength. The league campaign is a marathon during which we have to do well.

“The coach and the players are aware of what is expected from us and we are confident we will deliver. Through consistency, we have to pick form and string together a run of positive results. I am happy to be back from suspension after that red card. I am keen to play my part in the team’s success,” the Sakubava-bred footballer told Post Sport.

The 34-year-old is hoping to use his experience as one of the squad’s seasoned players.

He remains an important component of the group as he has only missed two of the team’s opening seven games in all competitions.

This shows how Zimbabwean-born SuperSport United coach, Kaitano Tembo continues to believe in him as he always turns to be one of his stars whenever he is available.

The fullback was immediately thrown into the fray again straight from suspension. He played the entire 90 minutes upon return to action as they overpowered Stellenbosch 1-0 before last Saturday’s 1-2 reverse against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

During Bhasera’s enforced absence, his place was taken by compatriot Kuda Mahachi.

Fellow Zimbabweans — Evans Rusike and George Chigova — are also on the team’s books.

The roving fullback is confident his side will find a winning formula when they visit winless Maritzburg United, who are at the foot of the table today (Friday).

Improving on last term’s fifth position finish is the team’s ultimate goal.

Said Bhasera from his Tshwane base: “All we have to do is win a couple of games on the bounce in order to get our confidence back and build some momentum. There are still plenty of games to play and we will continue fighting. The push is on.” ManicaPost.