Juntal drops festive season song

By Michael Magoronga

Get your dancing shoes ready. Rhumba crooner, Farai ‘Juntal’ Serima has just released a single titled Telephone that is likely to be a hit and keep music lovers on their feet this festive season.

The song which is already trending on social media platforms is part of his forthcoming fifth album, Dzimba Idzi.

According to the artiste who made his name with the Mutupo hit, Telephone is not only a dance song, but also one which talks about the dangers of abusing technology, in this case the telephone.

“The song talks of the bad things that can happen as a result of abusing a telephone or mobile phone. For example, there are some marriages and relationships that have been broken by telephones in as much as some have been built using this gadget,” Juntal said.

He said the song was also inspired by people who use their phones to take pictures at accident scenes instead of helping those injured.

“I composed the song so that I warn people about the bad things that are done by people using telephones. We cannot let a telephone that was built by a human being destroy our lives,” said Juntal.

He said he released the song to hype people up ahead of the festive season.

“In as much as it’s a song with a rich meaning, I also want it to be used by fans as a song to dance to this festive season,” he said.

To complete the song, he said he is working on a video which is set to be released soon.

The track was recorded and produced by Josh and Kelvin Klender at Auxano Music with the video being produced by Hastings from Rocklife Studios.

Juntal who has four albums to his name started his music career as an urban groover while at school. He then switched genres and started producing rhumba tracks as from 2011. The Chronicle.