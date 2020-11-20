Thanks Makore threw party, as family mourned Tapiwa

By Tatenda Chipungudzanye

Thanks Makore reportedly held a party while other family members were still mourning his slain nephew Tapiwa Makore, 7.

Makore, who is leading police with investigations that are meant to lead police to the recovery of Tapiwa’s skull and other body parts, is being fingered in the murder of the minor.

Neighbours and greens market operators on Wednesday said Thanks threw a party despite learning of his nephew’s funeral.

“Makeke akachekwa pano. These people were merry making here in Damofalls while the other family members were gathered for a funeral in Murewa.

Scenes during the search for Tapiwa Makore’s head in Thanks’ foul run

“The party was held on October 21 and it is not a good time considering that other family members are still mourning,” said a vendor who operates near Makores homestead.

A neighbour Nyamuzihwa, who said he lived close to the Makores in Mufakose said Thanks had been well behaved and he was still to come to terms if he committed a crime.

“I told Thanks that his relatives had been arrested in connection with the murder of Tapiwa and as I dropped my pack of tomatoes home, I returned to talk to him but he had disappeared.

“The next thing was that he was arrested a few days later,” said Nyamuzihwa. HMetro.