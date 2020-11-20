Mapeza replaces De Jongh at FC Platinum

FC Platinum have reappointed Norman Mapeza as head coach following the departure of Pieter De Jongh.

De Jongh left the club on mutual consent.

In a statement Friday, club president Fabian Mashingaidze announced the return of Norman Mapeza.

“We are pleased to announce the return of Norman Mapeza to take the team forward. Coach Mapeza has a proven record of success with the club having won two PSL titles in addition to leading the CAF Champions League charge.

“Mapeza takes over the club fully aware of the club’s vision which he has taken part in building and now seeks to attain in a fresh challenge. He comes in ready to go,” said Mashingaidze.

FC Platinum begin their 2020-21 CAF Champions League campaign next week and had been informed that De Jongh, who is not a holder of CAF A license cannot sit on the bench.

De Jongh possess UEFA A license and he could not get an exemption from CAF.

Mashingaidze said the decision has been made to ensure continuity at the club.

“Consequent to the position by CAF leading to events which the club has already communicated through a press conference on the 18th of November 2020, action has been taken to ascertain continuity of the club in the CAF Champions League campaign and locally.

“The FC Platinum board would like to advise all stakeholders and the public in general the common decision between coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh and the club executive to part ways for the greater good of the club,” he said.

Mashingaidze saluted De Jongh who managed to win the Castle Challenge Cup with the Zvishavane miners.

“Our most sincere thanks go to coach De Jongh and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back competing at the level we all expected and demanded. Through his leadership, we managed to remain the Castle Challenge Cup early this year.

“Circumstances outside both parties’ expectations have necessitated the position. The management board and executive wish coach De Jongh all the success in his future endeavours.” HMetro.