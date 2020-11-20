I’ll be back: De Jongh

Former FC Platinum coach Pieter De Jongh says he will be back following his departure at the reigning champions.

De Jongh left the club on mutual consent after CAF turned down his request to be exempted to sit on the bench in the African safari.

The Dutchman, is not a holder of a CAF license, a prerequisite to be on the bench in CAF interclub competitions.

De Jongh took to Twitter and said:

“FOOTBALL IS A CRAZY GAME!! Would like to thank every football stakeholders including FC platinum supporters and bosso fans. The champ will be back”. HMetro.