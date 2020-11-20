Rudy Giuliani: Hair dye streams down sweating Trump lawyer’s face in latest news conference embarrassment

By Andy Hayes

Donald Trump’s lawyer appears to be feeling the heat following the president’s defeat in the US election.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, what appeared to be hair dye began streaming down Rudy Giuliani’s cheeks.

The 76-year-old mopped his brow but failed to realise there were dark brown streaks running from his hairline down to his jaw at the Republican National Committee headquarters.

Mr Giuliani used the news conference to repeat baseless claims that electoral fraud was a factor in Joe Biden’s victory.

When asked by Sky’s US correspondent Cordelia Lynch about the president’s efforts to overturn the election result, Mr Giuliani said: “The most important thing here is that this has been a massive attack on the integrity of the voting system in the greatest democracy on Earth.

“The people who did this have committed one of the worst crimes that I have ever seen or observed.”

It has been a running theme since Mr Trump failed to secure re-election, but no firm evidence has been provided.

Under what were presumably very hot lights, Mr Giuliani wiped his brow again – and his cheeks this time, too, looking a little sheepish as a reporter asked a question.

Amid widespread amusement on Twitter, one user said the Trump aide was “sweating black goo”, while another speculated that he had a sponsorship deal with a hair dye manufacturer – which had just been cancelled.

It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City.

Another recent news conference was held opposite a crematorium and next to a sex shop.

Footage also emerged days before the election of Mr Giuliani inside a hotel room with a 24-year-old actress after she tricked him into going back with her for the new Borat film.

In the movie, he is seen lying on a bed in a New York room, seemingly with his hands down his trousers.

The scene was filmed in July and prompted Mr Giuliani to call the police, who decided not to pursue the matter.

In a tweet, Mr Giuliani described the video as a “complete fabrication”, adding: “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.

“At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.” SkyNews.