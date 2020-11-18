Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Rapper Lil Wayne faces federal gun charge in Florida

US rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year — a federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. aka Lil Wayne, December 2019 (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

The Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne — who has a home in south Florida — admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father’s Day gift.

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.

Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.

The five-time Grammy winner — who recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump — is next due in court on December 11. AFP

