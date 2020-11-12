Gringo inspired us: Madam Boss

By Trust Khosa

Comedienne Madam Boss says the late actor Lazurus “Gringo” Boora inspired her to take acting seriously.

Born Tarisai Chikocho, the mother of one said artistes of Gringo’s calibre are hard to replace and their legacy need to be cherished for years.

“I grew up watching Gringo on TV and my wish was to emulate him one day and acting alongside him if the chance comes.

“When I came to the Harare, he was the talk of the city which shows that he was indeed a favourite of many.

“Now that he is gone to be with the Lord, I urge his family to find comfort in the Lord since he is the one who takes and gives,” she said.

The comedienne urged aspiring to take leafy from the actor who was disciplined and creative.

“From the testimonies we heard today here at the funeral, Gringo worked hard and he really left a mark to be cherished.

“As artists, we need to learn from such people to ensure that we make progress in our careers.

“It’s unfortunate that the majority of the stars he acted with over the years are death and it’s a huge loss to the industry,” she added. H-Metro