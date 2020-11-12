I will fulfill my promises: Sekuru Banda

By Trust Khosa

Popular traditional healer and businessman Sekuru Banda says he will not renege on promises he made to the late actor Lazarus “Gringo” Boora.

Gringo succumbed to cancer on Monday at Westview Clinic Zimre Park Unit aged 47.

Prior to his death and admission in hospital, Sekuru Banda had pledged to build a house for the actor who was living in squalid condition as well as empowering him with a project of his choice.

He also paid some of the medical bills before he was taken to Westview Clinic, thanks to Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) under the chairmanship of Dr Johannes Marisa.

In an interview with H-Metro on the sidelines of his funeral wake yesterday in Zimre Park, Sekuru Banda said he was saddened by Gringo’s death.

“Firstly, I would like to say that we have lost a talented entertainer who was also a healer owing to antics as a comedian.

“I wish to take this opportunity to say that I will fulfil the promises that I made to him before he died.

“We will certainly provide the house we promised the family as well as helping them to start a project,” he said.

Asked what project Gringo had in mind before he died, Sekuru Banda explained:

“I will wait to hear from the family because when Gringo died, we were still deliberating on the issue.

“I will meet the family and here what they have in mind because I don’t want to dictate to them what do at this moment.

“I would prefer that they come with a proposal and I help them to start from there because we want them to have something which can help the family generate income.

“We don’t want to hear that they are struggling because he was indeed a man of the people who used to bring laughter in homes,” he said.

This is not the first time that Sekuru Banda has assisted struggling celebrities with life-changing offers.

Sekuru Banda recently came to the rescue of Marabha and Kapfupi who had fallen on hard time with cash and even provided shelter for them.

He however expressed his disappointment with celebrities who have turned to alcohol abuse as they have nothing to do on Covid-19.

“I’m not happy with celebrities who abuse drugs and they must always learn to work hard as was the case with the late Gringo.

“Gringo said he was willing to work and always put his family first but he could not live to this day,” he added.

Gringo will be late to rest today at his rural home in Rukweza Village, Rusape.

He is survived by his widow Netsai Meki and seven children. H-Metro