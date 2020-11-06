MDC Alliance expresses concern as another of its MPs dies

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The main opposition MDC Alliance on Thursday announced the passing of Glen View North MP Kennedy Dinar at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The opposition party made the announcement on its social media but it did not reveal the cause of death.

“The MDC Alliance is saddened to announce the passing of Hon Kennedy Dinar, MP for Glen View North at Chitungwiza General Hospital today.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Dinar family on this untimely loss. May his soul rest in peace,” read the statement.

Senior MDC Alliance official Daniel Molokele said; “I am so shocked and sad about this. May you rest in peace my dear brother and Hon. We will miss you a whole lot.”

One of the opposition’s youth leaders, Gift Ostallos said; “Hon Dinor was an MDC Alliance Member of parliament. He was a hard worker, an organic grassroots leader from Glenview.”

MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende said; “Just in the last 60 days we have lost 6 National Executive Members (2 current MPs and 2 former MPs).

“Politics is increasingly becoming very risky in the so called New Dispensation . If you are not in court or Jail then you are in the coffin.”

MDC Alliance has recently recorded a number of deaths of its senior officials this year. Nehanda Radio