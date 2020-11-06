Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Facebook removes pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ election group

9,219

Facebook on Thursday shut down a pro-Trump group organizing protests against vote-counting, saying it was being used to delegitimize the election process and included “worrying” calls for violence.

Facebook and Twitter have deployed emergency measures to counter Donald Trump’s false claims of victory on their social networks, bringing them more directly into conflict with the US president than ever before.
Facebook and Twitter have deployed emergency measures to counter Donald Trump’s false claims of victory on their social networks, bringing them more directly into conflict with the US president than ever before.

The group, called “Stop the Steal,” was just days old but had topped 300,000 members by the time it was removed for violating Facebook policies.

The social network acted as ballot counting continues in battleground states two days after Tuesday’s vote, with Democrat Joe Biden still confident of capturing the presidency from incumbent Donald Trump.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Related Articles

Iran’s supreme leader mocks US democracy

11,148

US Election 2020: Tense wait as US election winner remains…

25,464

Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of…

15,544

US judge sets up fresh roadblock in Trump bid to ban TikTok

8,094

“The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

“Stop the Steal” was calling for “boots on the ground” to protect what it called the “integrity” of the vote, according to the Washington Post, and encouraging donations to help send supporters to battlegrounds such as Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Some of the commentary warned of being “on the verge of civil war” and asked supporters how they would go about “overthrowing the government,” the Post reported.

Since Election Day the president has fired off tweets calling for ballot counting to be stopped, and contended without proof there has been voter fraud.

But his tweets have been masked with notices telling people the claims are misleading.

Facebook and Twitter have been scrambling to prevent the platforms from being used to spread false claims regarding the integrity of voting or ballot counting.

The platforms have pledged stepped-up scrutiny of false election information, including premature claims of victory, seeking to avoid a repeat of 2016 manipulation efforts.

Separately, Facebook said it implemented its policy banning political ads after the close of polls.

A Facebook spokesperson said the goal was “reducing the chance for confusion or abuse” and that the ban will likely last about a week. AFP

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Alert: Use share buttons to share content !!