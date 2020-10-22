SONA:Zimbabwe Govt to tighten regulations on NGOs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his Government will be tightening screws on the regulations guiding the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the Zim Morning Post can report.

Mnangagwa said NGOs are deviating from their mandate anchored on humanitarian needs.

The ruling Zanu PF has always clashed with NGOs and civic society organisations (CSOs) which have been critical of the ruling party, denouncing corruption, human rights abuses and lack of transparency in the holding of free and fair elections.

In his state of the nation (SONA) address to officially open the third session of the ninth Parliament Mnangagwa said: “The conduct of some non-governmental organisations and private and voluntary organisations who operate outside their mandates and are out of sync with the government’s humanitarian priority programmes remain a cause for concern.”

Mnangagwa said the legislation governing the operations of NGOs would be reviewed during the third session of the ninth Parliament.

This August House will therefore consider the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill to revamp the administration of NGOs and PVOs.

Government has accused NGOs of working with opposition political parties and the West to effect a regime change in Zimbabwe. ZimMorningPost.