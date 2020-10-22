Soldier stabbed in bar brawl

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army was reportedly stabbed seven times by a reveller at a bar in Epworth, a Harare court heard on Tuesday.

The suspect accused of attempted murder, Privilege Rumbe 24, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was remanded in custody ad referred to the High Court for bail consideration.

The complainant is Justice Masvaure who is a soldier.

The court heard that on October 17 at around 3am, Masvaure was having beer with his friends at Chiremba business centre in Epworth together with Rumbe.

It is further alleged that, for reasons known to himself, Rumbe attacked Masvaure and stabbed him seven times with a knife on several parts of his body.

He was remanded to appear in court on November 2.

Meanwhile, Tondofa Mabhande, 41, also appeared in the same court facing murder charges after he reportedly assaulted Saineti Chibweza leading to his death.

The court heard that the now deceased had been apprehended at Mabhande’s brother’s tuckshop whilst trying to steal and he was taken to the brother’s house where he was assaulted to death.

Sabastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State. H-Metro