High Court grants $10k bail to former Zanu PF youth leader Tsenengamu

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu has been granted Z$10 000 bail by High Court judge Davison Foroma. Tsenengamu is facing charges of allegedly inciting public violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption.

He had been denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna who argued that the former ruling party youth leader could be safer in prison than at his given address.

But Justice Foroma Wednesday said there was no evidence showing that Tsenengamu was in danger or that he will be safe while in Prison.

Tsenengamu was ordered to surrender his passport, reside at his given address and report twice a week at Waterfalls Police Station as bail conditions.

The 31st July demonstrations were organised by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume. He has since been arrested and charged with inciting violence, spent 45 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being released through bail by the High Court.

But he was also arrested together with investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Mnangagwa’s son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US $60 million Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. Chin’ono was charged with the same allegations of inciting violence.

Zengeza West legislator, Sikhala followed after a few weeks of Chin’ono and Ngarivhume’s arrest. He was taken by the police, charged with inciting violence, detained at Chikurubi before being granted bail by the High Court in Harare after spending 5 weeks in jail.

Mnangagwa came into power in November 2017 through a military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe. He promised to re-engage the country with the international community through ending human rights abuses and corruption.

But three years down the line, his regime has been associated with massive human rights violations characterised with arrest, torture, abductions and general silencing of the dissent. Nehanda Radio