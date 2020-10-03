Helping Hand: Supreme Court extends deadline for Khupe to hold congress

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline for MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe to hold the party’s extraordinary congress to elect a new president.

Khupe had approached the Supreme Court seeking guidance after the same court in March ordered the MDC-T to hold an elective congress within three months but the MDC-T failed repeatedly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khupe then made an application at the Supreme Court on July 29 seeking an extension to Khupe’s current term. The new deadline is 30 November.

In March this year, the Supreme Court ruled that MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa was an illegitimate leader of the MDC-T left by late leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Supreme Court installed Khupe as interim president with the mandate of holding elections to replace the late founding leader who died in February 2018.

Chamisa has since declined to respect the controversial ruling by the Supreme Court which also ordered the party to return to 2014 structures for the extraordinary congress.