Hearn scared of Chisora

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn admitted he “s**t himself” when Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxing ace Dereck Chisora came at him.

Hearn was speaking on the panel of A League of Their Own when he recalled the hilarious story.

Cricket legend Freddie Flintoff asked him: “Has a boxer ever come at you?”

Hearn responded: “Chisora’s come out at me a couple of times . . . I absolutely s**t myself.

“It was after that incident, after I had told him to calm down.”

Although it is unclear which incident he is referring to, Hearn was caught in the eye of a storm in the build-up to Chisora’s British title fight with rival Dillian Whyte in December 2016.

During their press conference tempers reached boiling point when Chisora launched a table in the direction of Whyte.

Hearn also joked about how his voice went high-pitched out of fear when he asked Chisora to calm down.

The 41-year-old was also quizzed on the highly-anticipated showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Joshua must beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December while Fury is still waiting to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Hearn admits only then will the two giants of the ring collide with two fights set up for next year.

He said: “We had a bit of success (during lockdown) with AJ and Tyson Fury planning for 2021.

“Both agreed to fight in 2021, two fights, no doubt you’ll be on me for tickets! It’s a big fight, undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.”

Meanwhile, Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Matchroom promoter revealed he had left the Fight Camp bubble to protect the boxers after his result.

He tweeted: “Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately.

“Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest — catch up tomorrow”.

It is understood Hearn is suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Hearn has been busy preparing for the Matchroom show this weekend at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

It is being headlined by rising star Joshua Buatsi, who is hotly tipped to become a future world champion.

He will fight Marko Calic for the WBA International light-heavyweight title. Hearn, like all of his fighters, is tested regularly for Covid-19.

This positive test came as he was entering the “bubble” of all those involved in fight night.

But thankfully the 41-year-old has revealed that he is the only person to have tested positive for the virus.

After sharing the unfortunate news on Twitter, the boxing promoter was met with a host of get well messages.

Darshan Desai commented ‘get well’, while Jonathan Powell told him to ‘look after yourself’. AFP