Mnangagwa suspends by-elections, hides behind Covid-19 threat

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, through a Statutory Instrument 225A of 2020 has suspended this year’s by-election citing the Covid-19 threat. Political commentators however argue the Zanu PF leader is trying to protect the smaller MDC-T faction from losing by-elections after it recalled dozens of MPs from the rival MDC Alliance.

An instrument issued on Friday announced the suspension of by-elections to a later date.

“Pursuant to subsection (2), the holding of any by election to fill a casual vacancy in Parliament or in a local authority is, for the duration of the period of the declaration of Covid-19 as a formidable epidemic disease, suspended, and if such vacancy occurred while such declaration is in effect , no part of the period from the date of such vacancy to the date of the end of the declaration shall be counted for the purposes of section 158(3) of the Constitution,” read the instrument.

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said “The banning of by-elections is not a blow to Nelson Chamisa and MDC Alliance. It is a blow to democracy and a confirmation of the captured opposition MDC-T and its co-opted leaders in Dougie, Khupe; regime agents.

“ESSENTIALLY Dougie and Khupe are working with ZANU PF to establish a one party state by recalling MPs and banning by-elections. Its clearly a one party state project with a captured opposition.”

“You now know who briefs Dougie and Khupe. They recalled 10 Mps on Thursday 1 October 2020. On Friday 2 October 2020 ZANU PF bans by-elections and you think its coincidence” Ruhanya tweeted.

This comes at a time when more than 35 MDC Alliance legislators and Councillors were recalled this year by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T party after they were accused of supporting main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Yesterday, MDC-T, through its reinstated secretary general Douglas Mwonzora recalled ten MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament, including the main opposition’s Vice president Lynette Karenyi.

He recalled, Dorcas Sibanda, (Bulawayo Proportional Representation) Caston Matewu, (Marondera Central) Lynette Karenyi Kore, (Proportional Rep.) Concilia Chinanzvavana, (Proportional Rep. Zvimba) Susan Matsunga, (Mufakose) Prince Dubeko Sibanda, (Binga North) Vunganai Tarusenga, Eric Murai, (Highfields East) Wellington Chikombo (Glen Norah) and Etheridge Kureva (Epworth).

MDC-T has already recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs and councillors accusing them of supporting the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora and Khupe got the powers to recall from a May Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa’s leadership illegitimate and instructed the party to go for an extraordinary congress through the 2014 structures.

Chamisa has since declined to respect the order, arguing that it was influenced by the rival ruling party Zanu PF.

The latest recalls come at a time when MDC youths under 2014 structures Paul Gorekore, Harare Province Chairperson took over the Harvest House Headquarters on Monday and demanded that party leaders reunite the party.

Mwonzora has accused the youths of being sent by Chamisa to reoccupy the party headquarters.

Meanwhile commenting on the suspension of by-elections, UK based law expert Dr Alex Magaisa tweeted; “Critics warned that COVID19 would present an opportunity for dictators to mount an assault on democracy. Statutory Instrument 225A effectively banning by-elections in Zimbabwe is living proof of it. Mnangagwa is lifting restrictions in other areas, but not in elections.

“But the legality of this Statutory Instrument is doubtful. It seeks to amend not only the Electoral Act but also the Constitution. The Minister of Health does not have power to do that. Second, the SI cannot operate retrospectively as it seeks to do. It’s all very clumsy.” Nehanda Radio