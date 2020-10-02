Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Musarara allegedly using First Lady’s name for Zanu PF DCC campaigns

Aspiring Zanu PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara has been accused of abusing the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s name in his campaigns for the post in the forthcoming DCC elections.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) president Tafadzwa Musarara (left)
Musarara is claiming to be Mnangagwa’s advisor who was imposed in Mazowe ahead of his rival John Mudzonga.

The claim has left people in Mazowe baffled as it is looking as though it is Grace Mugabe’s era where candidates were imposed under “munhu wese kuna amai” theory.

Insiders have blasted the move saying it affects the “new dispensation era” as people are supposed to choose their own leader freely and fairly.

“The claim by Musarara is very unfair and bad for the new dispensation because it draws us back to the G40 era where Grace drew parallel structures by imposing candidates,” said a source who chose to be anonymous.

Another source said it is astonishing to note that Musarara is standing with the First Lady yet his campaign team of Mazowe Central Legislator Sydney Chidamba and former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Goche barred him from contesting in Mazowe.

“We are very surprised that Musarara is claiming to have been imposed by the First Lady when his camp of Chidamba and Goche barred him from contesting in Mazowe saying he should go in Midlands where her husband hails from.”

Efforts to contact Musarara were fruitless as his mobile phone was switched off.

