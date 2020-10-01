Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Man falls from bike, dies

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Kezi man has died from injuries sustained after he lost control and fell off a motorbike he was riding before it landed on him.

File picture of a motorbike accident
Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday at around midnight at the six kilometre peg along the Maphisa-St Joseph Road in Kezi .

He said Shepherd Ncube (42) from Zamanyoni Village lost control of the motorbike which threw him off and further landed on him.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident which occurred at the six kilometre peg along the Maphisa-St Joseph Road in Kezi. Shepherd Ncube was riding on a motorbike along the mentioned road.

Along the way he lost control of the motorbike which veered off the road, threw him off the seat before it landed on him.

“He sustained injuries and died on the spot. His body was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital mortuary. Preliminary investigations have shown that the cause of the accident was speeding.

“As police we continue to urge motorists to adhere to road regulations and desist from speeding as by so doing they will be putting their lives and those of their passengers at risk,” he said. The Chronicle

