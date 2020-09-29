MDC Alliance praises Uebert Angel for feeding thousands every week

The opposition MDC Alliance has praised Prophet Uebert Angel for his efforts in feeding thousands of Zimbabweans every week in his ongoing USD$1million coronavirus relief efforts.

For over 6 months now UK based businessman/preacher has been feeding vulnerable families affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in Zimbabwe.

The Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) which is apolitical has now covered 57 areas, the latest being Bulilima East in Matabeleland South Province on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the MDC Alliance said: “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the #UebertAngelFoundation for providing food & other assistance to thousands of vulnerable families in several constituencies throughout the country during the extended lockdown.

“Thank you for serving the people so generously.”

“As 8,6 million #Zimbabweans face food insecurity, every contribution from development and strategic partners goes a long way in helping our constituents. Thank you for intervening in many communities- there are too many to mention by name but we do appreciate the role you play.”

On Sunday the Uebert Angel Foundation was in Bulilima East again distributing truckloads of mealie meal. The local MP Mangaliso Ndlovu who is also the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry thanked Prophet Angel for his ongoing gesture.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Prophet Uebert Angel as the member of Parliament for the constituency who is also Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality who will forever be truly humbled by the gesture. We say Prophet may God bless you. May you continue with your good work. The people of Zimbabwe are truly grateful,” Ndlovu said.

In April this year Prophet Angel pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

He has won praise across the political divide with both Zanu PF and MDC Alliance MPs helping to coordinate the distribution of mealie meal from his foundation. Nehanda Radio

Uebert Angel Foundation in Bulilima East