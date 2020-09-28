Eat ‘n’ Lick rebrands

By Michael Magoronga

Fast food outlet, Eat n Lick, has acquired new equipment to improve operations as part of a rebranding drive to keep abreast with international standards.

The food outlet, which has 13 branches across the country, saw its expansion programme hitting a brick wall owing to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, however, said it used the lockdown window to upgrade its outlets by installing modern equipment.

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the company has also introduced a self-service machine to minimise contact between customers and employees.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the Kwekwe branch recently, managing director, Mrs Tsitsi Musabayana, said the brand upgrade was meant to give the business a fresh ambiance.

“We are doing a brand upgrade where we are giving the brand a fresh look. We want to make our customers happy by giving them more friendly outlets that make it easy to eat from. “We value our customers’ comments and feedback. The new ambiance is in response to the customers’ needs,” she said.

Mrs Musabayana said by introducing the tapper machine, they were not only moving with the times but also playing a part in minimising the spread of Covid-19.

“We need to stay in touch with times in terms of technology. The tapper machine also minimises interaction and contact between customers and employees as per social distancing guidelines,” she said.

“We are going to embark on a massive expansion drive soon after Covid-19 as restrictions continue to ease. We are going to avail ourselves across the country wherever we are needed before we venture into the regional market,” she said.

Eat n Lick has branches in Harare, Mutare, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Rusape and Karoi.

According to Mrs Musabayana, their outlets were keen to empower local communities through employing locals and also buying most of their needs locally. The Chronicle