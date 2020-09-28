Arts fraternity mourns Scara the drummer

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Arts practitioners who include creatives, musicians, promoters, choreographers and producers among others are mourning the death of talented dancer-cum-drummer Delroy Maripakwenda.

Maripakwenda died yesterday after battling heart problems for a long time.

Affectionately known as “Scara”, Maripakwenda (29) who was part of Zimdancehall musician Winky D’s Vigilance Band, died at a private clinic.

Family spokesperson Dumisani Ngwenya –brother to Scara’s father, confirmed the news and said he will be buried tomorrow.

“It is sad news for us all. I got a call from my brother saying that our son Delroy is no more. He died on Sunday. Delroy had been battling a heart problem for a long time and this forced him to stop playing soccer.

“He then started playing baseball but it did not go well with his health. He then decided to play drums at church and joined musician Sabastian Magacha band. Delroy later joined Winky D’s band.

“We have agreed as a family that he will be buried on Tuesday and is likely to be buried at Warren Hills Cemetery. We are just waiting for the arrival of our sister from Zambia,” said Ngwenya.

Mourners are gathered at number 1098 Section 3, Kambuzuma.

Scara is also remembered for putting up a scintillating performance during Winky D’s performance at the Beenie Man show in 2017, when he introduced fans to his drum skills.

Before joining the Vigilance Band, Scara was a member of Innovative Dance Crew as a dancer and choreographer.

Meanwhile, condolences and tributes from different artists continued to pour in via social media.

Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda said Scara’s death was a great loss to the music industry.

“We had more than a working relationship with Scara who was a member of our family. We grew up in the same hood and our grand-mothers were very good friends. We saw him growing up and we trusted him so much. It is very painful that he died very young and we are deeply hurt. He had a lot of energy. It is difficult to say but we are very saddened,” said Banda.

Germany-based Zimbabwean creative guru Plot Mhako said he was shocked with the news.

“I feel so torn. We woke up and the first thing I saw were messages telling me Delroy had died. This is extremely sad. I have known and worked with Delroy for so many years since he was a very young boy. We travelled, performed, trained and laughed together.

“Always jovial, kind and respectful. One creative genius, multi-talented, innovative and hard-working artist. This is not only a loss for his family but the whole nation has been robbed of a creative whose impact and potential was life changing,” he said.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze, posted, “What a painful loss. Rest in peace mfanami”.

Last manager to the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Walter Wanyanya said the industry has lost a talented man.

“A talented young king, played with so many top musicians. He was behind the kit with Winky D for many years. He was steady and solid on the drums. A huge loss. I will clebrate you brother,” he posted.

Award winning choreographer John Cole said: “We had our fair share of ups and downs as brothers. Your Chilled composure was always hilarious and I would tease you about how you did things and your reply would be #usandijairire.

“I remember when we had to write apology letters to that company after you pulled that stunt and we had a huge laugh after. We were still growing to be brands.

“From dancing together on many stages, videos and coming together for my first concert bringing in that scara flare. You will be missed comrade. Go well. Gone too soon,”.

Hip-hop musician Stunner posted,” Is this the vision 2020 we were promised? We have lost a friend. You will be missed in the music industry”. The Chronicle