Mazibuko eager to leave past behind

By Bongani Ndlovu

Veteran modelling instructor Sipho Mazibuko has said she wants to forget the past including her failed marriage.

Mazibuko who last week relaunched her hair salon, Strides in Bulawayo as part of rebranding, said she cannot continue to mourn.

She said there was no need to cry over spilt milk and has to forget all those who betrayed her during her time of need.

“I have let go of the past because if I don’t, it will throw me into a very dark pit. I now want to live my life to the fullest. Crying over spilt milk is pointless. I have forgiven all those that hurt me including all the ‘fake’ so called friends. I am not looking back but going forward.

She said she wants to forget about her divorce almost 10 years ago.

“I am done with crying over a broken marriage. I can now put make-up on my beautiful eyes and look at life head-on,” said Mazibuko.

The divorce came at a time she was having problems with her Strides brand and has said she suffered a nervous breakdown during the period.

Mazibuko was diagnosed with bipolar and was admitted to Ingutsheni Central Hospital, Zimbabwe’s largest psychiatric hospital.

Of late she has been working on rebranding herself and it seems this is part of her drive.

She is the brains behind the now-defunct Miss Winter, Summer Strides and Miss Rural modelling contests.

Through her Strides Modelling Agency, Mazibuko nurtured beauty queens like Samantha Tshuma and Lorraine Maphala-Phiri. The Chronicle