Mimosa general manager dies

Mimosa Mining Company general manager Mr Alex Mushonhiwa died on Wednesday after a short illness.

He was 55.The company confirmed Mr Mushonhiwa’s death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we advise of the untimely passing of our general manager Mr Alex Dzimbanhete Mushonhiwa on September 23, after a short illness,” read the statement.

Mr Mushonhiwa was a valued member of the Mimosa team, having initially joined in September 2001 as mining manager, serving in that post until 2004. He left the organisation and rejoined in April 2010 as mining executive before his elevation to the post of assistant general manager in 2014.

“He rose to the position of general manager in 2015, a position he held at the time of his passing,” read the statement.

The company said during his years at Mimosa, Mr Mushonhiwa imparted an invaluable wealth of knowledge and experience and contributed significantly to the growth and development of the organisation.

The organisation said Mr Mushonhiwa was known for his humility and visionary leadership, with an ability to build and nurture strong teams.

“His passing will leave a void in the Mimosa team that will be difficult to fill. Mr Mushonhiwa is survived by his wife Nyaradzo and five children. The Mimosa Board, Management and Staff would like to express their deepest and most sincere condolences to the Mushonhiwa family, relatives and friends,” read the statement.

The Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando said he was saddened by Mr Mushonhiwa’s death.

Describing him as an undisputed performer and leader in the mining industry, Minister Chitando said Mr Mushonhiwa’s shoes will be difficult to fill.

“He was an undisputed performer in the mining industry, he was a distinguished team player, leader and the industry grew at par excellency because of his astute leadership qualities and he will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to his family, Mimosa board, management and staff and the mining industry,” said Minister Chitando. The Chronicle