Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalFeaturedNews

Director hangs self following misunderstanding with first wife

27,866

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Matabeleland South province deputy director Mr Elfas Siziba (58) allegedly hanged himself in a bushy area near his house in Gwanda town following a misunderstanding with his first wife.

The late Elfas Siziba

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which happened near Nssa Complex in the Central Business District.

Insp Makonese said the late Mr Siziba was last seen by his family on Saturday at around 10PM and he was found hanging from a tree by a passerby on Sunday at around 9AM.

Related Articles

Schoolboy (17) hangs self

20,649

Man hangs self after killing wife

15,220

First feared to be lynching, black US man’s death…

8,249

Man ‘tired of living with wife’ hangs self

47,828

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of sudden death by hanging near Nssa Complex in Gwanda. Elfas Siziba was last seen by his family on Saturday at around 10PM as he retired to bed. He was found hanging from a tree at around 9AM. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and his body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary,” she said.

Insp Mangena said investigations were underway.

A source said the late Mr Siziba left a suicide note indicating that he had a misunderstanding with his first wife. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Comments