Congregant duped with false bride prophecy

By Fungai Lupande

Grace in Abundance Ministries’ prophetess, Spiwe Gwashure, has been jailed for two months for duping a congregant of US$320 on the pretext that she would find him a woman to marry.

Mr Abina Maliwo (46) was ordered to buy a cellphone for a non-existent bride-to-be.

Gwashure (40) pleaded not guilty to fraud charges, but was convicted after a full trial.

Bindura Provincial Magistrate, Mr Tinashe Ndokera sentenced Gwashure to two months in jail, with an option of repaying the US$320 within two months.

Prosecutor Mr Edward Katsvairo told the court that sometime in April 2018, the prophetess gave a prophecy to the complainant, saying she would find him a good wife to marry.

In July last year, Gwashure called Maliwo to her house and told him that she had found a wife for him in Guruve and there was need for him to pay the bride price.

The complainant raised US$320 in two months and was promised to get his wife in October 2019.

He was ordered to buy a cellphone for his intended wife for easy communication and he complied. The wife did not appear as promised.

He later realised that he had been duped after he spoke to Gwashure on the mobile phone that he bought but she pretended to be the intended wife.

He filed a police report leading to her arrest and subsequent appearance in court. The Herald