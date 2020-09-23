Peter Muduhwa: Bosso defenders move to Sudan collapses

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa’s proposed move to Sudan has collapsed after facilitators were agitated when they learnt on the eve of his departure for Sudan that he has an agent.

Muduhwa was supposed to leave Bulawayo for Harare to get his Covid-19 test yesterday morning and also pick up his visa before flying to Sudan.

The fringe Warriors defender had been linked with a move to a top club in Sudan. Al-Merreikh, Al Hilal, Al Ahly Shendi, Al Khartoum SC and Hilal Al-Obayed are some of the top clubs in Sudan.

A source privy to the collapsed deal said George Deda, who facilitated the Azam FC deal for Prince Dube as well as that of the FC Platinum pair of Silas Songani and Last Jesi to Sudanese giants Al Hilal, together with his partners were surprised to learn on Monday morning that Muduhwa belongs to Gibson Mahachi.

Deda reportedly started working on Muduhwa’s deal three months ago, contacting Bosso about the availability of the player.

Muduhwa had been asked if he had an agent when the deal was still in its infancy and had indicated that he did not, in the presence of his club’s representatives.

The source said Muduhwa only said he had a “personal manager” Siphambaniso Dube, the director of Mpopoma’s Ajax Hotspurs where the defender played his junior football.

Deda is said to have notified Highlanders and Dube that the deal had collapsed after getting a call from Mahachi on Monday.

Deda felt “robbed” as this was the same scenario he faced when he was facilitating Prince Dube’s move to Tanzania’s Azam.

“Muduhwa’s move to Sudan has collapsed. The guys who were organising the deal are the same who facilitated Prince’s move to Azam.

“They are not happy that there has been lack of honesty in how matters involving Prince and Muduhwa have been handled. Remember, when negotiations were being done for Prince, he had said he didn’t have an agent, but when he was about to travel, Mahachi surfaced.

“And now Mahachi has appeared again so the guys have dropped the deal. It’s a matter of once bitten twice shy,” said the source.

The source said the transfer fee and Muduhwa’s personal terms had been agreed prior to the Monday developments.

Muduhwa’s manager, Dube said he was equally shocked to learn on Monday that Muduhwa had signed with Mahachi.

“To be honest I’m at loss for words because we had agreed that nothing will be signed until we finalise this deal. When I asked him (Muduhwa) he said he signed with Mahachi two weeks ago. We’re trying to get the two agents (Deda and Mahachi) to find common ground for the player’s sake,” he said.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said players are the ones who advise them on their representatives.

He was hopeful that the deal will sail through, although Deda was adamant Muduhwa’s move had collapsed.

“That deal (Muduhwa’s move) is off,” said Deda, who is still in Khartoum where he accompanied Jesi and Songani, who left the country on Friday to complete their moves.

Mahachi declined to comment on the matter. The Chronicle