Police storm hospital where Joanah Mamombe was receiving treatment

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Police on Tuesday stormed a hospital where the victim of a state sponsored abduction, Joanah Mamombe was receiving treatment with the intention to arrest her for failure to attend court, where she is accused of faking their abduction.

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe (27) and party colleagues Cecilia Chimbiri (31) and Netsai Marova (25) were arrested by police in May this year for participating in a demonstration where they were calling for the government to provide food to the poor during Covid-19 lockdown.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed their arrest. But the trio were abducted from police custody by suspected state security agents and released four days later with several injuries.

After they were found dumped in a certain rural area of Bindura, outside the capital, the police re-arrested them and charged them with faking abduction despite several injuries on their bodies.

They were released through a $10 000 bail by the High Court.

Lawyers representing Mamombe last week asked for a temporary suspension of her bail reporting conditions because she is not feeling well and is under the care of a psychiatrist.

But police yesterday stormed the hospital where Mamombe was, brandishing a warrant of arrest for her failure to attend court.

Reports claim that the police spent the whole night watching her at the hospital.

“Police have stormed the hospital where Joana Mamombe is receiving treatment. They are taking her away. A warrant of arrest was issued against her for failure to appear in court notwithstanding representations by her lawyers that she is in hospital,” the MDC Alliance said in a statement.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mamombe would appear in Court Wednesday to seek cancellation of the warrant.

“She is under police guard at the hospital. The arrest warrant remains extant. Doctors say she’s not yet well enough to leave hospital, which is why her lawyers sought a postponement today. She will appear in court again tomorrow at 9am to seek a cancellation of the warrant,” Mahere said.