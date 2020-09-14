Mliswa audio confirms corrupt relationship between Mnangagwa family and Nguwaya

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

An explosive audio of Norton MP Temba Mliswa telling President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Collins and Shaun that they were in massive corruption deals has leaked. Embittered Mliswa accused the President’s sons of conniving with Delish Nguwaya to get the legislator arrested.

Nguwaya was a representative of Drax International, a company that allegedly dribbled Mnangagwa and his government, winning a US$60 tender without requisite paperwork.

But evidence has since emerged confirming that Collins Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia were key stakeholders in the company accused of lying to the government that it was a medical firm in a bid to be awarded tenders under Zimbabwe’s health ministry.

Mliswa said the First Family’s relationship with Nguwaya was criminal and corrupt.

“Hi my sons Collins and Shaun. I speak to you with a heavy heart knowing very well that you have been unfortunately working with Delish Nguwaya to try and get me arrested because you’re not happy that I have exposed your relationship with him.

“A relationship which is criminal and corrupt. A relationship that you don’t need. But if you think you can get your uncle arrested because of your love for money then you don’t know this uncle.

“I’m meeting the President, my brother and I’m telling him and he knows about it. I had to call him yesterday to tell him that I want to be arrested because Delish has spoken to Matanga about you influencing him to get me arrested because I have just told the truth.

“I have just said that the person you are hanging around with is not good for you. If you want an uncle who lies to you, I’m not that uncle,” Mliswa said.

Mliswa said he worked hard for Mnangagwa to be in power but his family had gone more corrupt than the former First Family (Mugabes).

“I told you when the President was inaugurated that don’t play with this guy. I even told maiguru . She reprimanded you but you have continued to ignore your mother and father’s calls for the love of money. Let me tell you, political power goes. My brother is in power but there will be time when he will leave. The question is when he leaves how many enemies you two would have created.

“You must look at the former first family, you can say what you want to say but they were not corrupt as the allegations that are on you.

“The reason is that you are dealing with somebody who is totally corrupt. Who is a double edged and who is a G40. I talk to G40 people, Delish Nguwaya is planted and he tells everything that goes on in the first family. That can even lead to your own parents being killed if you don’t understand this.

“I have stood by your father for a long time, you don’t know that. You have crossed the line now. We worked for the President to be in power not for you to do what you’re doing. You will never come between me and my brother. I have always been there to protect his legacy.

“I have been imprisoned under Chihuri, and Mugabe because I supported ED. Over 70 times I used to be arrested for him. Now he is in power you want me to be arrested for doing nothing.

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo said claims by Mliswa was confirmation that the First Family was corrupt.

“Temba Mliswa has confirmed the corrupt relationship between Mnangagwa’s family and Delish Nguwaya; in a stunning audio-expose on the State House twins, Shaun and Collins, who’ve been implicated in the USD 60m Drax drug scam linked to their mother and Nguwaya!” Moyo said.