Lionel Messi: Barcelona continue talks with player’s father for second day

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge continued talks with Barcelona on Thursday over his son’s future.

Messi senior arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday morning and reportedly held exploratory talks with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the board.

Messi told the club last week he wanted to leave and the two parties are in dispute over the terms of his contract.

Jorge arrived earlier at his son’s house on Thursday, according to Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill, but spent just an hour there.

Messi’s friend and Barca team-mate Luis Suarez also visited, apparently to play five-a-side and paddle tennis.

Messi no longer considers himself a Barcelona player and did not attend training for the third consecutive day.

The club had been fining Messi €100,000 (£89,000) daily for his absence and missing a COVID-19 test, but Bartomeu has reportedly softened his stance and said the 33-year-old will not be fined, and is being given a few days off to consider his options.

“I hope he stays at Barcelona”

Aside from legions of Barcelona fans, one man who is not keen on seeing Messi arrive in the Premier League is Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

Asked about the ongoing saga, the Scotland captain, who has had one or two run-ins with Messi in the Champions League, had a humorous response for reporters: “I hope it doesn’t happen of course,” said Robertson.

“From a completely selfish point of view I hope he stays at Barca. Look he’s one of, if not the best player ever to play the game, so for him to go to one of your nearest rivals is never a good sign!

“Liverpool have ruled out that they’re going to sign him so I don’t want him anywhere near the Premier League.

“If he comes to the Prem we’ll deal with it, it’d be great for the lads to play against him. I’ve played against him twice and they were the hardest games I’ve ever played.” Sky Sports