Lionel Messi move to Inter Miami excites Hadebe; says dream is fulfilled

Zimbabwe Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe’s dream to play against one of the two world’s greatest players in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before he retires from football is set to come true.

This comes after the seven time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi, confirmed his move to join the David Beckham owned club Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League [MLS] in the United States of America.

“I’m not going back to Barca, I’m going to Inter Miami,” the Argentinian said.

Messi’s confirmation to join Miami was great news to the ears of Hadebe.

The 27-year-old revealed he has always been wanting to play in the same league with either Messi or Ronaldo before he quits professional football.

“My dream to play Messi or Ronaldo before hanging my boots could be fulfilled sooner than later,” Hadebe said.

“It has always been my wish to play in the same league with both or one of them and now that Messi is coming to join Inter Miami in the MLS, I’m happy.”

Hadebe plays for Houston Dynamo in America’s top flight league, the MLS.

He is currently on the sidelines after suffering a serious leg injury that could see him miss action for five months.

The former Kaizer Chiefs, Highlanders and Bantu Rovers player hopes he would have fully recovered when his side face Miami in the second round.

Hadebe was part of Houston’s team that beat Miami 1-0 in the first round of the league encounter on 27 April 2023.