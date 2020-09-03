Job Sikhala denied bail because police took time to arrest him – VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Incarcerated opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala was on Thursday denied bail by Magistrate Judge Lazini Ncube on the grounds that the police took time to arrest him.

Sikhala has been denied bail and remanded in custody to 17 September for routine remand.

Ncube accused Sikhala of failing to surrender himself to the police when he was called for an interview.

Sikhala was arrested two weeks ago and charged with inciting public violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

Sikhala’s was represented by Advocate Eric Matinenga, Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo who told the court that the police did not look for the accused person at his residential place and farm.

Sikhala’s lawyer, Nkomo told journalists outside the court, they disagreed with the ruling and they have been instructed to file an appeal with the High Court.

“The reason for denying him bail was that it took the police a lot of time to arrest him. The police were looking for him. Instead of him surrendering to the police he sent his lawyers and he was shooting videos fully aware that the police were looking for him.

“To that end, he has given us an instruction to file an appeal to the High Court as a matter of urgency. Then for the record, an appeal shall be filed tomorrow,” Nkomo said.