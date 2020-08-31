‘This military government is making progress’….. claims VP Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has justified the militarisation of government, sensationally claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration was making economic progress.

Mnangagwa who came to power after the ouster of late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017 appointed Mohadi, a former Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans to be his deputy in 2017.

He also appointed former army general Constantino Chiwenga as Vice President.

Against this background, Mohadi said the militarisation of the top presidium was meant to ensure economic growth.

He was commissioning a new bridge in Chirumhanzu, Midlands province when he made the remarks.

“What we failed to achieve 38 years ago we have done. Maybe it goes to the fact that the people that are at the helm now in the presidium were once in the military high command.

“We are all soldiers. If you want the best manager, it has been proven worldwide that you get a soldier,” Mohadi said.

After describing government critics as (barking jackals) Mohadi added that the government had made a lot of progress.

“Don’t look back at barking jackals. We don’t mind. They can bark and bark until Jesus comes. A jackal can bark at the moon but the moon doesn’t change its course. So, let those who can bark do so, it will never stop us until we have delivered.

“The new dispensation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received all sorts of criticism within and from without, but it has done a lot of things, a lot of progress. If you don’t get any brickbats it means you are doing nothing. If you are doing something people will always throw brickbats.

“Zimbabwe is for the brave. It’s not for the faint-hearted. We need men and women who are strong, people who are focused, and this government is such. It is focused,” he said.

Zimbabwe is in the grip of a devastating political and economic crisis. It is worsened by human rights violations perpetrated by Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration which is battling an economic crisis partly blamed on corruption and mismanagement.

Two weeks ago, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said the annual inflation in Zimbabwe had accelerated to 837.53% in July while the year-on-year rate for June was 737.3%.

The World Food Programme predicted that 60% of Zimbabweans, 8.6 million people would be food insecure by December this year.