Undeniable CCTV footage of Mathuthu nephew’s abduction emerges

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Unassailable new CCTV footage revealing how Tawanda Muchehiwa, nephew to ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was abducted by suspected state security agents has emerged.

The length of the video footage exposes a meticulously well orchestrated operation that was executed in the abduction of Muchehiwa at Five Avenue Extension in Bulawayo.

In the video an Altezza, Isuzu, Ford Ranger being driven by a Ferret gang patiently waited for Muchehiwa’s arrival to put the malicious abduction plan in motion.

Muchehiwa recently released a statement narrating the hellish abduction ordeal that is still haunting him.

“I often wake up in the middle of the night sweating profusely with a pulsating headache. At that moment, I can feel intense pain on the right side of my jaw. I never get back to sleep.

“I have two incisions in my chest area, and two pipes – one inlet and an outlet. They are there for my next trip to a dialysis facility, part of the long road to rehabilitate my kidneys which doctors at one time feared had suffered irreversible damage. I will pull through, they now opine.

“Just under a month ago, I was a fully fit 22-year-old pursuing my dreams – albeit under a foreboding economic environment, and a political paralysis that has already robbed our parents of their best years, and threatens our own.

“Just after midday on July 30, the eve of planned anti-government protests, I was sitting in a vehicle outside a hardware shop in Bulawayo when I was abducted – at gunpoint – by men working for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

“I suffered horrific abuse at the hands of the five agents over the next three days, and then they dumped me near my uncle’s house barely able to walk.

“I was threatened with death if I recounted that experience to anyone, but evil thrives on fear and my silence at this moment in the troubled life of our nation would be an act of complicity,” Muchehiwa said.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing massive human rights violations perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration which is battling an economic crisis partly blamed on corruption and mismanagement.

In May this year, MDC Alliance MP Joana Mamombe and party youth assembly activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were abducted by suspected State security agents and released after four days with injuries to their body. They also allegedly suffered sexual abuse.