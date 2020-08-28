Mnangagwa claims there is no evidence of arbitrary arrests, deaths and torture

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe that there is no evidence of arbitrary arrests, deaths or torture in the country and claimed his regime was suffering from cyber-attacks by its “detractors.”

Mnangagwa was speaking to ambassador Guo Shachuon on Thursday in a virtual meeting when he said cyber attacks on his administration were unjustifiable.

He again claimed there was no crisis in the country and Zimbabwe was enjoying peace.

“We are enjoying full peace in the country but the detractors have decided to impose cyber-attack on our country in pursuit of regime change.

“Currently, Zimbabwe is suffering from cyber-attacks. The social media attack is most unjustifiable, based upon fiction, non-facts, non-truth allegations, that there are gross human rights violations in the country. There is no evidence of such things happening.

“The arbitrary arrests, death, torture in the country, all that is being stated without evidence. We are enjoying peace and stability in the country but our detractors have decided to impose a cyber-war on our country in pursuit of a regime change agenda,” Mnangagwa said.

The country is currently experiencing human rights violations perpetrated by Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration which is battling an economic crisis partly blamed on corruption and mismanagement.

On abductions, a few weeks ago, Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu’s nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted in the afternoon in Bulawayo’s central business district by suspected State security agents before being found severely beaten and injured.

In May this year, MDC Alliance MP Joana Mamombe and party youth assembly activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were abducted by suspected State security agents and released after four days with massive injuries.

On arrests, Over 60 people have been arrested and some of them brutalized by suspected state security agents following the 31st July anti-corruption protests.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who played a key role in exposing Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in allegations of corruption, was arrested on spurious charges of inciting violence.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. But Chin’ono was also arrested along with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

On Friday last week, MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala was arrested and charged with allegations of inciting public violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

They were charged with inciting violence in connection with July 31st protests against corruption.

They are being detained at the country’s largest and notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

MDC Alliance national youth organiser, Godfrey Kurauone was recently arrested and charged with undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

All of them have been denied bail in an average of two applications to the county’s courts.

When Mnangagwa took over power from late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017, he promised economic recovery based on respect for human rights and subsequent removal of sanctions.

Three years down the line, the international community is condemning his regime for failing to respect human rights.